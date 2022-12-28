Coast Guard investigating unoccupied ice shanty found on ice floe

    HAMPTON TWP., Michigan (WNEM) -- The Coast Guard is asking the public for help after receiving a report of an empty ice shanty in Saginaw Bay with adult and child gloves and a bag of food left inside.

