ALBANY -- Say this for the Albany Symphony Orchestra and its musical director/maestro, Claire Fox Hillard: If nothing else, the organization is resilient. And it's that resiliency that will make this year's Dec. 7 performance of the annual Peppermint Pops holiday musical celebration a special one.
Sure, it's the 30th anniversary of the musical extravaganza that has become synonymous with the city of Albany, and we like to note longevity as we mark off anniversaries that end in zeroes. But for Hillard, it's more even than the significance of three decades of performances, all of which, incidentally, he has conducted.
"I'm proud that Peppermint Pops has become a tradition in our community," the maestro said as he discussed the musical celebration. "But when you look at all this community has been through, I'm also proud that we haven't missed a year. We weathered the Flood of '94 and the second 100-year flood four years later; we made it through the economic downturn; we persevered through tornadoes, a hurricane, storms, straight-line winds, and we adjusted for COVID by having a virtual performance last year.
"We've never in 30 years not had Peppermint Pops. It's become a part of what the city of Albany is."
Albany Symphony Orchestra Board member Richard Danne, a native of Albany, agrees that the holiday musical event is important not just to the arts in the community but to the city's celebration of the Christmas season in general.
"This says to the people of this area, 'Christmas is here,'" Danne said. "Peppermint Pops lets everyone know that the holiday season has arrived, the season of celebrating, giving and caring for other people."
Hillard and the musicians in the orchestra have in recent years brought different themes to the Christmas, Hannukah and seasonal sounds that are staples of Peppermint Pops, including such concepts as Cirque du Soleil, Celtic Band, Brass Band and, two years ago, incorporating the tale of Hansel and Gretel. This year's performance will include English/Irish music.
"You'll have the singalong because the audience loves and expects a singalong," Hillard said. "There will be a sleigh ride, traditional music, popular classical music with maybe an Irish jig and some dancers thrown in, along with other surprises. We also will look at the history of Peppermint Pops by playing up the importance of the role (former Albany candymaker) Bobs Candies played in the evolution of the holiday concert."
Peppermint Pops will be performed Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the first 200 families to arrive will receive a special 30th anniversary commemorative gift.
Tickets are all general admission seating. Prices range from $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, $15 for students and military, and children 6 and under enter free. Tickets are available at the www.albanysymphony.org website, by calling (229) 430-8933 or at the door on the day of the performance.
"I know Peppermint Pops in the past has been a free event, but the reality is we don't have the funding that we used to, and it costs a significant amount of money to put on this event," new Symphony General Manager LeeAnna Anglin said. "We're also making this an all general admission event; it makes it easier to maintain social distancing."
Danne encouraged the community to continue its support of the symphony.
"Without the community's support, this wouldn't be possible," he said. "We're grateful for the response we've been getting to our events; we hope to continue to see more and more people who haven't traditionally supported the symphony at Peppermint Pops."
