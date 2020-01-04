ALBANY -- The Albany Kiwanis Club hosted a Christmas Party for a group of children from the Albany Boys and Girls Club during the holiday period.
The children who attended the party had lunch, listened to the meaning of Kiwanis and the Christmas story, and then Santa presented each of them with a variety of gifts, clothes and toys. Gifts were provided by the Albany Kiwanis Club and the Salvation Army.
Members of the club said sharing with the students was a special gift for them during the holiday season.