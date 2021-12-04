ALBANY ─ It’s that wonderful time of the year when the spirit of the season is especially inspiring for kids. The Albany Museum of Art has two four-day art camps in December that will channel holiday energy into memorable creativity.
“In addition to a wide array of holiday-themed art activities, we’re hoping a special visitor will be able to get away from his workshop up north to visit with campers on the final day of the Libby Womack Holiday Workshop set for Dec 20-23,” Annie Vanoteghem, AMA director of education and public programming, said.
There will be a new event for the Parents Recovery Holiday Camp the following week, Dec 27-30, she said.
“Our campers, many of whom are too young to stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve, will welcome 2022 a little early with our first Happy Noon Year Party on the final day of camp,” Vanoteghem said.
The leader of each of the winter holiday camps has taught previous AMA art camps, she noted.
“Your children will be in good hands with skilled teachers,” Vanoteghem said.
The 8th annual Libby Womack Holiday Workshop, which will be taught by Sumar Favreau, will be packed with holiday crafts and art lessons.
“Campers also will get to see some holiday movies, play our reindeer games, have dance parties, and do some cookie baking and decorating,” Vanoteghem said. “We are planning a Holidays in My PJs Day party on the last day when campers can wear their favorite holiday pajamas to camp and spend the morning making waffles, watching a festive holiday movie, and making and wrapping a gift for someone they love.”
The annual workshop conducted the days before Christmas is named in honor of the late Libby Womack, a longtime educator and a former member of the Albany Museum of Art Board of Trustees. Her husband, Jim, also a former member of the AMA Board of Trustees, has continued to honor her life and her many positive contributions to the community.
“The Libby Womack Holiday Workshop is a longtime AMA tradition that has nurtured the creativity of hundreds of children,” Vanoteghem said.
This will be the fourth year that the museum has offered the Parents Recovery Holiday Camp, which is scheduled between Christmas and New Year’s Day, a period when many parents are recovering from the exhausting weeks leading to the holidays.
“Kids are still filled with energy and excitement long after they’ve finished opening their gifts," Vanoteghem said. “Our camp is designed to funnel that energy into creative art projects and other fun activities.”
Megan Lisenby will lead the Parents Recovery Holiday Camp with winter- and New Year-themed crafts and art lessons.
“In addition,” Vanoteghem said, “we’ll have activities like holiday movies, our own Winter Olympics-styled games, dance parties and, finally, the big countdown on Thursday the 30th to Happy Noon Year.”
For both camps, the cost per day for AMA members is $30 for a full day or $20 for a half-day. For non-members, the per-day cost is $40 for a full day or $30 for a half day.
Campers may bring a brown-bag lunch, or the AMA will provide lunch for $7 per day. On the final day of each camp, campers will have a free pizza lunch.
To register a camper, email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call Vanoteghem at (229) 439-8400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.