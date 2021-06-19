ALBANY -- Many residents in Dougherty County are struggling to gain access to healthful, affordable and culturally acceptable foods.
Dougherty County has the highest rate of food insecurity of all 159 counties in Georgia and one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the nation. Nearly 27 percent of county residents — 25,500 residents — are food insecure and lack adequate access to healthy foods. Several grocery stores in the county have closed in recent years, reducing the availability and accessibility of healthy foods for the county’s most vulnerable residents.
Albany needs innovative solutions that are community-centered and community-owned.
Amethyst & Moonstone, co-founded by Camyljah Giddens and Adam Inyang, is working to reverse the negative impacts of food deserts by creating a living model of community-owned urban farming. Their first project, The Moon Garden, is expected to open this summer on South Jackson Street in Albany. Their goal is to build a network of urban farms that facilitates a new community-owned food system that is accessible, affordable, and meets the health needs of the people.
Studies have shown that the negative effects of preventable diseases like kidney disease, heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and more can be avoided and even reversed with proper diet changes. Making healthy food accessible and consumption-ready is a big part of that. Another big part of reversing those negative health trends is education.
Some of the regularly scheduled activities at The Moon Garden will include gardening classes, farm-to-table lunch dates, and weekly farmers markets. Visitors will have a chance to participate in the gardening process and learn new ways to incorporate different healthy alternatives into their diets. It’s imperative that people are educated on the importance of a healthy diet in the prevention of disease. Live entertainment, outdoor classrooms, and a zen garden also are in development.
As stated on their Patreon page, “One of the tiers of a successful, decentralized community is ownership of agriculture. Fixing food scarcity is a prerequisite for freedom in the most basic sense of the word.”
If you would like to support Amethyst & Moonstone, visit their website at: https://aams.network and follow them on Instagram: @amethyst.moonstone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.