ALBANY -- Albany Mayor-elect Bo Dorough and motivational speaker John S. Riley will be the featured speakers at the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee's 44th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, scheduled Feb. 6 at the Merry Acres Event Center.
The purpose of the annual breakfast is to join in prayer for the community, nation and world. The theme for this year's breakfast is "Growing Your Faith."
"We believe that prayer is the key to accepting responsibility in God to bring about positive changes in our Good Life City," the committee's chairman, Larry Price, said. "Our theme for this year's breakfast is based on 2nd Peter 1:3-11. Verses 5-8 say: For this very reason make every effort to supplement your faith with virtue, and virtue with knowledge, and knowledge with self-control, and self-control with steadfastness, and steadfastness with godliness, and godliness with brother affection, and brother affection with love. For if these things abound, they keep you from being ineffective or unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Riley, who is from Abbeville, Ala., is a world-renowned speaker who has spoken more than 15,000 times in 29 countries. He is a personal coach in goal-setting, mission and mission statements. Riley was placekicker on the Auburn football "Team of the Decade" and went on to be drafted by the NFL's Oakland Raiders. He specializes in bringing the Word of God with his down-home humor to groups, conferences and corporations. He has three daughters and five grandchildren.
Kermit S. "Bo" Dorough was elected mayor of Albany in 2019, along with two other new commissioners to start serving this year. He will be sworn in on Jan. 13. He says he is optimistic about Albany's future and looks forward to working hard to make Albany a better place to live. An attorney, Mayor Dorough is a native of Cordele. He graduated from Georgia Southern College and UGA School of Law. He served as city commissioner of Ward IV from 2000-2007, and he and wife Bonny have three sons and are members of First Presbyterian Church.
Tickets for the Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee (ALDON) Mayor's Prayer Breakfast are available for purchase at ALDON, 2406 Ashford Drive, Albany, Ga. 31721. Ticket buyers are asked to mail a check for $17 for each ticket or $136 for a table of eight. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, 225 West Broad Ave. in Albany. Interested persons may also contact Price at (229) 317-3900 or email price2406@bellsouth.net for further information. Only 240 tickets are available for purchase, and reservations are required. Deadline for ticket purchase is Feb. 1.
Breakfast at Merry Acres, located at 1500 Dawson Road in Albany, will start at 6:30 a.m. Program begins at 7 a.m.