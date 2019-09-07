Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from Aug. 26-Sept 1, 2019.
BRIDGES, Khalil Key’ariuis, son, was born on Aug. 26 to Yasmeen Lashell Bridges of Albany.
RICHARDSON, Leighton Hope, daughter, was born on Aug. 26 to Nakesha Gardner Richardson and Lorenzo Zanon Richardson of Albany.
YOUNG, Elijah Anthony, son, was born on Aug. 27 to Angelica Young of Albany.
DOWNS, Xylan Zechariah, son, was born on Aug. 28 to Stephanie Rivers and Destin Downs of Albany.
JOHNSTON, Kutler Keith, son, was born on Aug. 28 to Jillian and Jay Johnston of Leesburg.
PHILLPS, Peyton Alan and Ashton Maxwell, sons, were born on Aug. 28 to Amanda Potter and Kris Phillips of Albany.
JACKSON, Raelynn Tyliah, daughter, was born on Aug. 29 to Shaj’Kasmine Tyhei Cunningham and Tyron Roshawn Jackson of Donalsonville.
JONES, Bailey Amier, daughter, was born on Aug. 29 to Krystal Shaneil Gilchrist and Bernardo Anton Jones I of Albany.
McWHORTER, Elijah Ace De’Angelo, son, was born on Aug. 29 to Chakeela Simone Alexander and William Chartavious McWhorter I of Albany.
WARD, Giovanni Ambrose, son, was born on Aug. 29 to Briana Janaye Thomas and Decorian Dre’Shon Ward Sr. of Albany.
ANDERSON, Tobias Jermari, son, was born on Aug. 30 to Suzanne Elizabeth Johnson and Torry Jermaine Anderson Sr. of Albany.
FORD, Kayden Feranous, son, was born on Aug. 30 to Donkeria Wylena Ford of Albany.
PITTS, Destinee Ramona, daughter, was born on Aug. 30 to Ashley Nicole Davis and Willie Robert Pitts III of Albany.
CANTY, Jolzelle Rae, daughter, was born on Aug. 31 to Ebonie Aisha Dawson and Rasheed Khalil Canty of Albany.
DAVIS, Christopher, Ashton, son, was born on Aug. 31 to Christy Victoria Davis and Carlton Junior Davis of Albany.
FREEMAN, Mikailyn Emoni, daughter, was born on Aug. 31 to Enuashia Chadai Roberts and Michael Quintavious Freeman Sr. of Albany.
MALLARD, Promise’ Mar’Kayla, daughter, was born Aug. 31 to La’Ruby Ly’Shae Mallard of Albany.
McCODE, Karis Aniyah-Nicole, daughter, was born on Aug. 31 to Sandra Denise Wasielewski and Congolius McCode Jr. of Albany.
HUNT, Kason Lamar, son, was born on Sept. 1 to Ka’Nija Makia Hunt of Albany.
WEAVER, Axle Timothy, son, was born on Sept. 1 to Michelle Taya Hart and Justin Taylor Weaver of Albany.
WHITE, Jackson Manning, son, was born on Sept. 1 to Jasmine Jana’ White and Christopher Lanier White of Leesburg.