Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from Aug. 17-21, 2019.
HINES, Elani Olivia, daughter, was born on Aug. 17 to Essence Janae Hines of Albany.
KEY, Romyn Yahmir, son, was born on Aug. 17 to Danielle Martinique Key of Baconton.
MURRELL, Talyn Marie, daughter, was born in Aug. 17 to Leketta Denise Murrell of Donalsonvile.
DIXON, Ashianena Kenbria, daughter, was born on Aug. 18 to Asia Filatra Betha and Ken Christopher R Dixon of Albany.
REGISTER, Ann Catharine, daughter, was born on Aug. 19 to Elizabeth Ann Clement and Ronald Gary Register Jr. of Albany.
DENHAM, Lakelynn Renee, daughter, was born on Aug. 21 to Taylor and Jacob Denham of Leary.