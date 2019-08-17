Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from Aug. 3-10, 2019.
HARRIS, Unna’sti Aziyah, daughter, was born on Aug. 3 to Matoria Harris of Albany.
POOLE, Noah Joshua, son, was born on Aug. 5 to Courtney Hansen and Chad Poole of Leesburg.
BARFIELD, Christiana Elizabeth, daughter, was born on Aug. 6 to Christina and Clentis Barfield of Newton.
CANNON, Landyn Rece, son, was born on Aug. 6 to Senique and Darryl Cannon of Leesburg.
CLARK, Jamond Desmond Jr., son, was born on Aug. 6 to Jarlisa Anderson and Jamond Clark Sr. of Albany.
SPEARS, Gabriel Aaron, son, was born Aug. 6 to Ivey and Clint Spears of Leesburg.
EVANS, Braydon Montez, son, was born on Aug. 7 to Kevia Pless and Brandon Evans of Albany.
GARDNER, Raleigh Aliyah, daughter, was born on Aug. 7 to Candace Fuller and Raheem Gardner of Americus.
BENTLEY, Jeremiah Rashad, son, was born on Aug. 8 to Rachel Marie Bentley of Albany.
EKKEL, Holton Travis, son, was born on Aug. 8 to Chelsey and Herman Ekkel of Americus.
McDONALD, Alana Grace, daughter, was born on Aug. 8 to Emily Denham and Amory McDonald of Albany.
SHIRLEY, Maverick Wyatt, son, was born on Aug. 8 to Morgan Shirley and Mason Peeples of Leesburg.
WRIGHT, Isabella Rose Taylor, daughter, was born on Aug. 8 to Briana and Decharri Taylor Wright of Albany.
EDWARDS, Erin Alia, daughter, was born on Aug. 9 to Phenice Love and Vernorris Edwards of Leesburg.
JONES, Lyricc DeSean, son, was born on Aug. 9 to Latavia and Jermell Jones of Albany.
LITTLE, Lillian Rose Marie, daughter, was born on Aug. 9 to Catherine Little of Leesburg.
SENN, Beckham Blake, son, was born on Aug. 9 to Emily and James Senn of Leesburg.
CLAY, Shaquielle Montrelle Jr., son, was born on Aug. 10 to Shanise Marshall and Shaquielle Clay Sr. of Albany.