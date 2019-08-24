Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from Aug. 12-17, 2019.
WEST, Karley Nicole, daughter, was born on Aug. 12 to Tekeela Norris and Nicholas West of Albany.
WINCHESTER, Brae’lyn Jermaine, son, was born on Aug. 12 to Jasmine Nicole Barbary and Tavion Alazon Winchester of Albany.
JOINER, Naomi Sophia, daughter, was born on Aug. 13 to Victoria Paige Godwin and Adam Stokes Joiner of Albany.
NOBLES, Ayden Wayne, son, was born on Aug. 13 to Leslie Latina Phillips and Dewayne Keith Nobles of Sasser.
PARKER, Audrina Monai Rose, daughter, was born on Aug. 13 to Adriana Corissa Parker of Albany.
DUNAWAY, Skyla Rae and Stormie Terra, daughters, were born on Aug. 14 to Casey Nichole Roberts and Ron Ferral Dunaway II of Blakely.
IRBY, Jeremiah Wayna Malik Jr., son, was born on Aug. 14 to Yolanda Kellum and Jeremiah Wayna Malik Irby Sr. of Albany.
BARLOW, Anthony Thomas-Alexander, son, was born on Aug. 15 to Vanessa Monique Pina and William Thomas Barlow Jr. of Leesburg.
LEWIS, Dallas Da’moni, son, was born on Aug. 15 to Dashonia Dameshia Smith and Jaylin Kanard Lewis Sr. of Albany.
BROOKERD, Olivia Ann, daughter, was born on Aug. 16 to GilynnAnn Livingston and Patrick Neil Brookerd of Albany.
JONES, Kyler Noah and Kyndall Jonah, sons, were born on Aug. 16 to Lekeisha Nicole Johnson and Tellis Levar Jones of Albany.
LOVE, Ava Alise, daughter, was born on Aug. 16 to Latoya Roshwon Love of Albany.
SPOONER, Ivy Autumn, daughter, was born on Aug. 16 to Sharkavin Lashonbronnie Reese and Justin Jamar Spooner of Camilla.
WILLIAMS, Logan Alexander, son, was born on Aug. 16 to Jasmine Tia Anderson and Maurice Miguel Williams Sr. of Albany.
STILL, Mahogany E’layah, daughter, was born on Aug. 17 to Monica Michelle Lockett and Damon Eric Still of Albany.