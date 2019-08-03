Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital July 21-27, 2019.
McCALLA, Me’Quilo Jariquin, son, was born on July 21 to Briann Register and Mequitron McCalla of Albany.
ANDERSON, Everleigh Grace, daughter, was born on July 22 to Kathryn Fallin and Jonah Anderson of Leesburg.
CASEY, Crue Orion, son, was born on July 22 to Summer and Dalton Casey of Albany.
DAVIS, Samia Lilliana, daughter, was born on July 22 to Kanetha Whitlock and Desmond Davis Jr. of Albany.
RATLIFF, Kynzlei Jalayna, daughter, was born on July 22 to Charlayna Cainion-Ratliff and Kison Ratliff Jr. Albany.
ANDREWS, Emmett Floyd, son, was born on July 23 to Laura and Chance Andrews of Sylvester.
GILBERT, Oaklyn Marie, daughter, was born on July 25 to Rekeil and Dayia Gilbert of Albany.
ESPY, Wesley Dean, son, was born on July 26 to Natalie and Christopher Espy of Leesburg.
WILLIAMS, Emily Kate, daughter, was born on July 26 to Amori and Frederick Williams Jr. of Albany.
OXENRIDER, Miyalynn Blakely, daughter, was born on July 27 to Erin Ricardson and Nathan Oxenrider of Leesburg.