Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital July 1-5, 2019.

BAKER, Chance Ladel Amir, son, was born on July 1 to Tianna Baker of Albany.

BRANHAM, Elizabeth Rose, daughter, was born on July 1 to Sara Powell and William Branham of Albany.

GLASS, Zaya Ariana, daughter, was born on July 1 to Amanda Glass of Colquitt.

SEARS, William Luther III, son, was born on July 1 to Shaquilla and William Sears II of Edison.

HARVEY, Grey Nicholas, son, was born on July 2 to Chelsea and Christopher Harvey of Albany.

KNIGHT, Thomas Lane, son, was born on July 2 to Amanda and Thomas Knight Jr. of Leesburg.

McCLELLAN, Brianna Jade, daughter, was born on July 2 to Courtney and Christopher McClellan of Albany.

MELTON, Quindrell Akeem Jhacari, son, was born on July 2 to Jhia Melton of Albany.

POWELL, Montreal Demond Jr., son, was born on July 2 to Kari Burrell and Montreal Powell of Albany.

SMITH, Lauren Simone Nicole, daughter, was born on July 2 to Latoya James and Joshua Smith of Ashburn.

TYSON, Sa’Naya Maleah, daughter, was born on July 2 to Phatelius and Marteze Tyson of Smithville.

GILYARD, Eldrundo Hozay, son, was born on July 3 to Brittany Gilyard of Albany.

HOOKS, Mia Chanel Grace, daughter, was born on July 3 to Inacensha Hooks of Albany.

LAING, Weston Grey, son, was born on July 3 to Jordan and Christopher Laing of Leesburg.

PATILLO, Alayah Grace, daughter, was born on July 3 to Jasmine Paul and Quantavius Patillo of Albany.

CHRISTIAN, Emerie Amelia, daughter, was born on July 4 to Latyaio and Demitrus Christian Sr. of Camilla.

GACHETT, Jireh Marshun, son, was born on July 4 to Krystal Gachett of Albany.

WALDEN, Sarah Grace and Abigail Faith, daughters, were born on July 4 to Carolyn and Kenneth Walden of Whigham.

LAW, Riley Amara, daughter, was born on July 5 to Gabrielle Grace and David Law of Albany.

ORSBURN, Kaiden Lee, son, was born on July 5 to Kecia Orsburn of Cairo.

Tags

Stay Informed