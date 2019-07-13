Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital July 1-5, 2019.
BAKER, Chance Ladel Amir, son, was born on July 1 to Tianna Baker of Albany.
BRANHAM, Elizabeth Rose, daughter, was born on July 1 to Sara Powell and William Branham of Albany.
GLASS, Zaya Ariana, daughter, was born on July 1 to Amanda Glass of Colquitt.
SEARS, William Luther III, son, was born on July 1 to Shaquilla and William Sears II of Edison.
HARVEY, Grey Nicholas, son, was born on July 2 to Chelsea and Christopher Harvey of Albany.
KNIGHT, Thomas Lane, son, was born on July 2 to Amanda and Thomas Knight Jr. of Leesburg.
McCLELLAN, Brianna Jade, daughter, was born on July 2 to Courtney and Christopher McClellan of Albany.
MELTON, Quindrell Akeem Jhacari, son, was born on July 2 to Jhia Melton of Albany.
POWELL, Montreal Demond Jr., son, was born on July 2 to Kari Burrell and Montreal Powell of Albany.
SMITH, Lauren Simone Nicole, daughter, was born on July 2 to Latoya James and Joshua Smith of Ashburn.
TYSON, Sa’Naya Maleah, daughter, was born on July 2 to Phatelius and Marteze Tyson of Smithville.
GILYARD, Eldrundo Hozay, son, was born on July 3 to Brittany Gilyard of Albany.
HOOKS, Mia Chanel Grace, daughter, was born on July 3 to Inacensha Hooks of Albany.
LAING, Weston Grey, son, was born on July 3 to Jordan and Christopher Laing of Leesburg.
PATILLO, Alayah Grace, daughter, was born on July 3 to Jasmine Paul and Quantavius Patillo of Albany.
CHRISTIAN, Emerie Amelia, daughter, was born on July 4 to Latyaio and Demitrus Christian Sr. of Camilla.
GACHETT, Jireh Marshun, son, was born on July 4 to Krystal Gachett of Albany.
WALDEN, Sarah Grace and Abigail Faith, daughters, were born on July 4 to Carolyn and Kenneth Walden of Whigham.
LAW, Riley Amara, daughter, was born on July 5 to Gabrielle Grace and David Law of Albany.
ORSBURN, Kaiden Lee, son, was born on July 5 to Kecia Orsburn of Cairo.