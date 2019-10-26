Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Oct. 14-18, 2019.
AVERY, Liam Tucker, son, was born on Oct. 14 to Katelyn Winters and Steven Avery of Ellavile.
JONES, Jacob Peterson, son, was born on Oct. 14 to Katherine and George Jones of Camilla.
LOZANO, Genesis Garcia, daughter, was born on Oct. 14 to Lorena Lozano and Roberto Garcia of Albany.
NEAL, Harlyn Leigh Rose, daughter, was born on Oct. 14 to Erica and Timothy Neal of Albany.
SMITH, Kamiya Aliyah, daughter, was born on Oct. 14 to Tamere Bell and Marquiz Smith of Albany.
WATLEY, Nola Rosaleigh, daughter, was born on Oct. 14 to Jacey Burger and James Watley of Albany.
BROOKS, Willow Dior, daughter, was born on Oct. 15 to Dahquanah Hall and Willie Dewayne Brooks of Albany.
MALONE, Micaela Faith, daughter, was born on Oct. 15 to Skylar Butler and Jared Malone of Cordele.
CAUSWAY, Khristian Ermias, son, was born on Oct. 16 to Aujaneia Alexander and Patrick Causway of Leesburg.
FALLIN, Michael Lance Paul, son, was born on Oct. 16 to Isabella and Dyllin Fallin of Leesburg.
GAINES, John Cary III, son, was born on Oct. 16 to Tiffany and John Gaines Jr. of Newton.
MACK, Ar’monie Princess, daughter, was born on Oct. 16 to Meyanni Conillia Ann Smith and Lewis Edmond Mack of Americus.
WILLIAMS, Ivy Lashae, daughter, was born on Oct. 16 to Latrice Brown and Dominique Williams of Albany.
BARRON, Josep Theophilus, son, was born on Oct. 17 to Tiera and James Barron II of Albany.
EDWARDS, Colton Lee, son, was born on Oct. 17 to Jennifer and Chad Edwards of Albany.
MILLEDGE, Empress Blyss, daughter, was born on Oct. 17 to Kristy Law and Eddie Milledge of Albany.
JACKSON, Kayden Amir, son, was born on Oct. 18 to Meagan Leeanne Threadcraft and Robert James Jackson III of Albany.
JONES, Ava Nicole, daughter, was born on Oct. 18 to Shondrique Latezz Mallory and Kevin Montrea Jones of Albany.
MOSES, Legacy Imani, daughter, was born on Oct. 18 to Brittney Newkirk and Leslie Herman Moses Jr. of Leesburg.