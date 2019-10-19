Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Oct. 5-11, 2019.
SOLOMON, Calen Ca’Trell and Caleb De’Trell, sons, were born on Oct. 5 to Denesha Lashay Solomon of Montezuma.
HOGAN, Trinity Deyon, daughter, was born on Oct. 7 to Shikena Ford and Telvis Deyon Hogan of Albany.
RUSTIN, Danni Leigh, daughter, was born on Oct. 7 to Jennifer and Gregory Rustin Jr. of Albany.
WALLS, Honest Ian, son, was born on Oct. 7 to Joi Desiree’ Williams and Felton Walls II of Albany.
WELLS, Brantley Earl, daughter, was born on Oct. 7 to Patricia Daniel and John David Wells of Leesburg.
BRIDGES, Avianna Faith, daughter, was born on Oct. 8 to Ivy Bridges of Baconton.
SHEALY, Chasity Saryiah and Charity Mariah, daughters, were born on Oct. 8 to LaShay Letil Shealy of Albany.
POINDEXTER, Torrey Michael, son, was born on Oct. 9 to Jazzmine Mike and Torrey Poindexter of Leesburg.
DOUGLAS, Everleigh Faith, daughter, was born on Oct. 10 to Abigail Miles and Toby Douglas of Sylvester.
GATLIN, Collins Elizabeth, daughter, was born on Oct. 10 to Jessica and Lawson Gatlin of Leesburg.
GEARHART, Cohen Reid, son, was born on Oct. 10 to Heaven Leigh Addison and Corey Ruhl Gearhart of Sylvester.
GRANT, Laurel Jade, daughter, was born on Oct. 10 to Darian Nicole and Vincent Patrick Grant of Leesburg.
HALL-COLEMAN, Khyrie Jessiah, son, was born on Oct. 10 to Michelle Hall and Willie Coleman of Albany.
MINCEY, Miracle Lasha, daughter, was born on Oct. 10 to Latoya Timpson and Darrell Mincey of Edison.
WEST, Michael Hudson, son, was born on Oct. 10 to Ashley and Michael West of Leesburg.
WILSON, Brynlee Miyelle, daughter, was born on Oct. 10 to Brittney and Trayvin Wilson of Cairo.
BROWN, Armani’ Skylar, daughter, was born on Oct. 11 to Carlese Boles and Daquan Brown of Orlando, Fla.
LAING, Maren Jewel, daughter, was born on Oct. 11 to Sidney and Josh Laing of Dawson.
SAIA, Ayden Jake, son, was born on Oct. 11 to Dava Lynne Gleeson and Riley James Saia of Americus.