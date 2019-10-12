Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sept. 30-Oct. 5, 2019.
HOUSE, Janell Malia, daughter, was born on Sept. 30 to Janice Letrell Thomas and Daniel House of Leesburg.
MOORE, DeVontae Ticarius Jr. and Na’Hari Tyshawn, sons, were born on Sept. 30 to Nakia Monique Brown and DeVontae Ticarius Moore Sr. of Thomasville.
BURKE, Jaiden Asher, son, was born on Oct. 1 to Ajai Burke of Albany.
BUTLER, Allie Haywood, daughter, was born on Oct. 2 to Erin and Joshua Butler of Pelham.
SOLOMON, Ma’Riyah Brielle, daughter, was born on Oct. 2 to Dai-Sha Renee Johnson and Marcus Bernard Solomon of Albany.
CROSS, Blessing Giselle, daughter, was born on Oct. 3 to Marquazia Denia Childress and Donald Louis Cross of Cordele.
CURRY, Londyn Emon, daughter, was born on Oct. 3 to Ladonna Shaneka McKinney and Jontre Imon Curry of Sylvester.
HARDY, Kyrie Sakeni, son, was born on Oct. 3 to Kineshia Danielle Hardy of Albany.
WILLIAMS, Jersey Maleah, daughter, was born on Oct. 3 to Iesha Latessa Monroe and Johnathan Montrail Williams of Albany.
TYRER, Margaret Elise, daughter, was born on Oct. 4 to Elizabeth Cathleen and Larry Earl Tyrer III of Leesburg.
HENDERSON, A’Lani Jo Syncere, daughter, was born on Oct. 5 to Elicia Denise Henderson of Albany.