Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sept 9-14, 2019.
MUFF, Desmone Deonte’ Jr., son, was born on Sept. 9 to Adesshywa Chrishyana Lovett and Desmone Deonte’ Muff Sr. of Albany.
JONES, Harmonize Unique, daughter, was born on Sept. 10 to Quinyata and Curtis Jones of Tifton.
GREEN, Ahlana Alexis, daughter, was born on Sept. 11 to Deshaura and Alexander Green Sr. of Albany.
MURPHY, Kaylee Faith, daughter, was born on Sept. 11 to Angel Jones and Nabrenton Murphy of Albany.
DOMINEY, Everlynn Rose, daughter, was born on Sept 12 to Alyssa Cheryle-Lynne Martin and Brandon Lee Dominey of Albany.
THOMPSON, Jeramiah Prince, son, was born on Sept. 12 to Ronnasha Lashawnti Thompson of Albany.
FAIRCLOTH, James Harrison, son, was born on Sept. 13 to Heather Amanda Faircloth and Zachary Mark Faircloth of Albany.
MARTIN, Riley Claire, daughter, was born on Sept. 13 to Jamie Rae Martin and Daniel Joseph Martin of Leesburg.
ROSE, Palmer Elizabeth, daughter, was born on Sept. 13 to Elizabeth Bostick Rose and Charles Tyler Rose of Albany.
TYLER, Imani Michelle, daughter, was born on Sept. 13 to Shaneka Meyatta Reese and Quaid Kentrell Tyler of Camilla.
LEE, Sophie Rae, daughter, was born on Sept. 14 to Laken Marie Lee and Corey Bryant Lee of Albany.
MUNOZ, Katia Natalia, daughter, on Sept. 14 Caridad Garcia and Jose Hector Munoz of Albany.