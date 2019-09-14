Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from Sept 2-7, 2019.
DANIELS, Erin Denise, daughter, was born on Sept. 2 on Pretorria Daniels and Eric Eafford Jr. of Fort Gaines.
LEVERETTE, Ky’Moni Queenz’, daughter, was born on Sept. 2 to Shamoni Wilcox and Gregory Leverette of Albany.
JOHNSON, Kate Lyanna, daughter, was born on Sept. 3 to Ashley and Blane Johnson of Albany.
JOHNSON, Dailen James, son, and Dailani Janala, daughter, were born on Sept. 4 to Danielle Chester and Demario Johnson Sr. of Albany.
CHRISTIAN, Phoenix Denise, daughter, was born on Sept. 7 to Jebreka Foster and Leon Christian of Leesburg.
WRIGHT, Serenity Grace, daughter, was born on Sept. 7 to Cagina and Curtis Wright Jr. of Albany.