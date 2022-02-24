ALBANY — The team members and volunteers with the Dougherty County chapter of Black Men Engaged are not trying to take all the credit; they know their efforts to get people in Dougherty County and southwest Georgia vaccinated have been augmented by the efforts of other organizations.
But still, when Washington-based BME Executive Director Khalil Thompson points to a 36% increase in vaccination numbers in Dougherty County that coincides with the onset of the local organization’s efforts, the correlation is obvious.
“We’re here to help,” Griffin resident Ricardo Brown, the state director of Black Men Engaged, said before meeting with Dougherty County team members taking part in a recent canvassing event in the city of Albany. “We have organizers who talk to residents in the community, canvassers who go out into the community where the residents are, and we have texters and phone banks that reach out to the community to let them know when we have an event.
“When we go into the community, we ask three questions: Are you vaccinated? If you’re vaccinated, do you plan to get the booster? Are you aware of the locations where you can get a vaccination? We just want the community to know — especially some of the more marginalized communities that don’t have access to latest information — that this vaccine is for them, it’s for everybody.”
Thompson said he helped found Black Men Engaged in 2021, but the grassroots organization’s roots stretch back to 2012 when he and others saw a need to be more involved in issues that impact the nation’s poorer communities.
“We looked at the statistics surrounding COVID-19, and Georgia was one of the No. 1 states where we saw a need,” Thompson said. “All 159 of your state’s counties needed help, but we read of a super spreader event at a funeral there and then saw the COVID numbers in Albany and Dougherty County, so we thought there was an even greater need in that community.
“We want to avoid the noise that so many people hear; we focused on what’s been lost (during the pandemic), helping individuals set goals that impact their health, and working to bring faith-based leaders, voices that are trusted, into efforts to get people vaccinated.”
Black Men Engaged Georgia was organized as a nonprofit in December of ‘21, and Brown was seen as the right man to lead the group. The nascent organization has turned its immediate attention to protecting citizens against COVID-19 and has held events each month in which it feeds the community’s poor.
“It’s important in the African-American community because that community has been widely impacted,” Brown said. “Through this, we hope to be able to address the underlying health and dietary concerns that make people more susceptible to the virus.”
Among the 30 “employees” of Black Men Engaged of Dougherty County — which, incidentally, includes women as well ... ‘We don’t care if it’s a black man, a white man, a black woman or a white woman, we’re looking for people who sincerely want to help their community,’ Brown said — Shayla Jackson of Albany said she got involved “from Day 1” because the organization takes its message directly to the people..
“I love my community, and I want to help make positive change,” she said. “I really like canvassing, going out and talking directly with the people. I’ve seen first-hand the good this group is doing.”
Kadeem Colmon, also of Albany, said being part of Black Men Engaged has led to “the opening of minds” of many in the community.
“When we have an event — when we talk to the community about the vaccine or give away food — I see the big impact we make,” Colmon said. “I know a lot of people are initially skeptical, but by spreading positive information, we’ve been able to open minds.”
Black Men Engaged will conduct its sixth pop-up vaccination event Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Pack’s Pharmacy, 253 E. Oglethorpe Boulevard in Albany. And after that?
“We’ll wait and see,” Brown said. “We want to evaluate the impact our efforts had on the community and to continue to reach out to churches in the community to see how we can work together to help our community. That’s why we’re here.”
Anyone interested in becoming a part of Black Men Engaged or volunteering with the organization can contact Brown at ricardob@blackmenengaged.org.
