BACONTON — The city of Baconton will host a fireworks show on July 4 starting at 7 p.m.
The show will take place at the Baconton Ball Field at the corner of Lester Road and School Street. Everyone is invited to attend, and free soda and pop corn will be available.
Families are welcome and may bring lawn chairs, blankets, golf carts, cars, trucks and ATVs.
