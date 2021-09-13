ALBANY -- On Oct. 1, the Albany Kiwanis Club and the Dougherty County Kiwanis Club will officially merge and become the Albany Dougherty Kiwanis Club. On Oct. 16, the new club will host its first event: the annual Pancake 5K Run at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2126 Edgewater Drive at Dawson Road in Albany.
A breakfast of pancakes, sausage, and bacon -- eat in or carry out -- will begin serving at 7:30 a.m. in the church fellowship hall and last until 10:30 a.m. Tickets, available from Kiwanis club members, are $8 each, and children 6 and under can eat for free.
The 5K race course will begin and end on the shores of Lake Loretta and follow a course through the beautiful Lake Park neighborhood. The event will start at 8 a.m. Awards will be presented in numerous categories, including overall male and female and masters male and female (age 40-plus), and the top three finishers for male and female in age brackets starting with 10-15 and in five-year increments up to 75-plus. T-shirts are guaranteed to runners who select and register by Oct. 11. Good Life City Runners Club members will receive a $5 discount per entry. The entry fee for the 5K is $30 for those desiring a participant T-shirt, or $15 for no T-shirt.
“All funds raised by this race will go to the Albany Dougherty Kiwanis Club to serve the children of southwest Georgia," according to race coordinator Shane Smith. "Oct. 1 will be an exciting day because the Albany Kiwanis Club will merge with the Dougherty County Kiwanis Club to form one larger club. The two clubs will combine their resources to make an even bigger impact on the children of Albany, Dougherty County, Georgia, the U.S., and around the world. Your participation in this year’s event will allow this newly combined entity to get off to a great start.”
Following the start of the 5K run at 8:10 a.m. will be a 1-mile fun run. The entry fee for this event is $10 (excluding T-shirt) or $25 with a T-shirt.
Staff from U-Save-It Pharmacy are also expected to be on hand providing access to COVID-9 and flu vaccinations.
Information about entry fees and registration, which include the pancake breakfast, can be found online at runsignup.com. This year’s race also is included in the Run and See Georgia Grand Prix, the Clover Glove Race Series, and the Black Bag Race Series.
“A good, vigorous run followed by a stack of pancakes is the perfect way to start off any morning, especially when doing so has a philanthropic feel to it," Smith said. "Good luck, and let’s have a lot of fun.”
