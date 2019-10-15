ATLANTA -- Georgia's regular Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will open on Nov. 1 at 6 a.m. for homebound and elderly households (all adults in household must be age 65 or over and/or physically homebound) that meet eligibility requirements for the program.
If remaining funds are available, the program will open on Dec. 2, 2019, to all other residents that meet the eligibility requirements. Interested individuals should call (229) 785-4001 to schedule an application appointment. This is an Interactive Voice Response System. Please pay special attention to the prompts. Households with individuals who have documented life-threatening medical conditions and who are in danger of imminent cut-off of their heating source (or need their heating source restored) may also apply. The program provides financial assistance to low-income households to help defray their home heating costs through direct payments to home energy suppliers.
PROCEDURE:
• Nov. 1,2019: Eligible individuals from the homebound and/or elderly population or those who look after the interest of eligible individuals are required to CALL (229) 785-4001 on or after Nov. 1,2019, beginning at 6 a.m. to schedule an appointment for an application to be completed. Clients will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Dec. 2, 2019: Eligible individuals from the general public are required to call (229) 785-4001 on or after Dec. 2, 2019, to schedule an appointment if funds are available for an application to be completed. Clients will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Do not go to the Neighborhood Service Center. It is required that you call and schedule an appointment time for an application to be completed. Do not call any numbers previously given for this program, including the number for your local NSC.
Be prepared to provide a phone number that will be valid until the program ends so that you can be contacted if your appointment has to be rescheduled.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens or legally admitted aliens. Households participating in the program must meet income criteria and be responsible for the cost of heating their homes. To be eligible, households must have an annual income equal to or less than: $23,776 for a one-person household; $31,092 for two persons; $38,408 for three persons; $45,724 for four persons; $53,040 for five persons; $60,356 for six persons; $61,727 for seven persons; $63,099 for eight persons, and for each additional person add $1,372.
All applicants must provide the following:
• Most recent active heating bill or statement of service from their heating provider;
• Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult household member. This may be a paycheck stub/s or a letter granting public assistance, Social Security award letter or bank statement showing Social Security deposit, Social Security Supplemental Income award letter or unemployment benefits;
• Proof of Social Security numbers for each household member;
• Proof of citizenship for each household member;
• Proof of Social Security or unemployment benefits for all household members, if applicable.
Social Security Administration will no longer provide printouts to verify social security numbers; individuals must apply for a replacement card. An application for LIHEAP cannot be completed without proof of a social security number for all household members. If you have lost your card, apply for a replacement card as soon as possible at your local Social Security Administration office.
NSC business hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, for the duration of this program.