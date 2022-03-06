ALBANY — So you and a lot of your friends agree that you’re the best at what you do?
Well, you’ve got a long way to go to prove it if you do your business in Albany and southwest Georgia.
With nominations closed for The Albany Herald’s 2022 Readers Choice Awards and voting now furiously under way, an astonishing 10,022 nominations have been recorded in everything from Best Barber to Best Chicken Wings to Best Accounting Firm to Best Local Band.
A number of subcategories are listed in seven specific award categories: Eating and Drinking, Arts and Entertainment, Health and Fitness, Local, Services, Shopping, and Sports and Recreation.
And the votes are coming fast and furious, according to Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison. in the first 24 hours after voting for Readers Choice Awards opened March 1, more than 6,500 votes had been tabulated.
“So far, this year is shaping up to be a fantastic and competitive contest with 10,022 nominations and over 6,500 votes in the first 24 hours,” Harrison said. “The community response has been off the charts.
“We hope to be hosting an event, likely in late April or early May, where we will celebrate the winners and raise funds for a local nonprofit. Last year was a huge success when we partnered with Tara Fletcher at Q102 and Pretoria Fields Brewery. We hope to have an even better turnout and event this year.”
Nominations started flowing in on Jan. 4 and ended Feb. 28. The 10,022 nominees surpasses last year’s 6,630 by almost 3,500. Harrison said she expects last year’s 60,561 vote total to be easily eclipsed.
