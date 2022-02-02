ALBANY — By no fault of its own, Albany’s Turner Job Corps Center has a bit of an image problem. It started when the center was, essentially, a stopping-off facility for juvenile inmates who had been released from incarceration and were seeking — either on their own or by court order — job training that would give them a shot at a new life outside prison walls.
Ah, but today’s Turner Job Corps Center, one of 125 such job-training facilities in the nation, all under the umbrella of Centerville, Utah-based Management Training Corp., is nothing at all like its predecessor. Today’s center, as embodied by Turner Job Corps’ dynamic director, Nathaniel Cooper, offers young people between the ages of 16 and 24 an opportunity to learn skills in a number of pathways that will lead to employment opportunities.
And that, Cooper says as he sits in his office at the former Turner Air Force Base in east Albany, is what makes Job Corps Centers valuable assets in communities like Albany.
“There’s this perception that Job Corps is for ‘bad kids,’ a last-chance opportunity for students to make something of their lives before the world swallows them up,” Cooper said. “But nothing could be further from the truth. Our students are not ‘last-chance’ kids, they’re young people who, for a number of reasons, find our atmosphere more conducive to providing them job skills in a way that they can grasp.
“We have students who have high school diplomas, but they just did not excel in the ‘typical’ school setting. They come here and get the hands-on experience and attention that offer them the opportunity to become productive citizens. We even have kids who are homeless and trying to figure things out, and they get the kind of structure that helps them turn their lives around.”
If there’s anyone qualified to talk about the Job Corps experience, it’s Cooper. A “lifer” who, after graduating Albany State University, has spent the last two decades-plus working in the Job Corps system, the Atlanta native found a calling when he signed on as a recreation specialist with the TJC Center shortly after graduation. There have been a number of stops along the way, all promotions, all within the system, leading Cooper to Oneonta (New York) Job Corps Center as a recreation supervisor (2010-11); Potomac JCC (Washington, D.C.) as a community living manager (2011-2015); North Texas JCC (McKinney, Texas) as independent living director (2015-2017); Inland Empire JCC (San Bernardino, Calif.) as career services director (2017-2020), and finally to Turner Job Corps Center as deputy director and, now, director.
“We’re the fourth-largest Job Corps Center in the U.S., and the way I see that is it gives me a better opportunity to help young people,” Cooper said. “My wife and I worked in Job Corps together until we got to southern California and her position left her serving under my direction. When we came here, she took a position at Albany Technical College, but both our goals are still the same: to help young people find careers that bring them back into their communities as responsible adults.”
Cooper laments the fact that, in Albany, Turner Job Corps has suffered from bad publicity and now is under a general misconception as to what it does. He notes, wryly, that the COVID pandemic that kicked in shortly after he arrived back in Albany has allowed him to make headway in spreading the good word about the center.
“What we’re doing is a lot like what the school system is doing with the (Commodore Conyers College and Career) 4C Academy,” he said. “We have a number of pathways — corrections, culinary arts, electrical, heavy equipment operations and mechanics, asphalt grading, carpentry, several others — that allow our students to acquire skills in an area that interests them.
“We also offer GED and high school graduation courses, and we have articulation agreements with Albany Tech and Albany State University that allows our students to continue their education. We’re working with Albany Tech on other possible joint agreements, and I have some ideas that I plan to bring to Mr. Ken Dyer in the Dougherty County School System and Chief Michael Persley with the Albany Police Department. I also want to sit down with the folks at P&G, Miller and other big corporations and find ways that we can better gear our training programs to meet their needs.”
TJCC, which recruits primarily from southwest Georgia but may take in students from other parts of the country if a particular program of interest is not available there, is easing back into in-person training after more than a year of virtual learning.
“Of course, we lost a lot of students to COVID,” Cooper said. “It’s a fact; a lot of them just didn’t come back. But we have 160 on campus now, and with a capacity of 730 students, we expect to keep getting more if the virus allows.”
Students at the Turner, and all other U.S. Job Corps Centers, which are under the direction of the Department of Labor, work on their skills at the centers for two years. But they can stay another year, Cooper said, if they’re looking for advance skills. They live on the center campus at no cost and are provided three meals a day. The students take part in recreation and sports programs — that are currently curtailed because of COVID — and there is a day care center on campus for mothers who are part of the program.
“There are a lot of benefits for the students: They get uniforms/clothing while they’re here, they participate in skills training, live in our dorms and spend the stipend money they get in our community,” Cooper said. “That’s another reason this facility is important to this community. Our students spend their money here. One of the things I’m working on now is coming up with an economic impact study to show the community what kind of impact we have. We have a staff of 300, so I think it’s going to turn out to be pretty significant.
“As for ‘problem kids’ at the center: We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to behavior. If anything bad happens, the kids are asked to leave the center. But that’s not an issue. What Turner Job Corps Center offers is an opportunity to help move our community forward. We love Albany, and I believe we have an opportunity to help this city at a crucial turning point.”
Students and employees at the center certainly have taken Cooper’s mantra to heart. Last year, the center surpassed the director’s goal of 1,600 hours of community service by surpassing 2,100 hours.
“And that’s during the pandemic,” he said.
Yes, Cooper appears to be the right person at the right time at Turner Job Corps Center. He’s reaching out to the community in an effort to show that the perception of TJCC being a “bad place” is not a part of the center’s current reality. As he tells the students who come on board unsure what the experience will bring, “You came here for a career, and we want you here for the full two years that you signed up for. We want you to complete your studies and take those skills out into your communities.
“When it comes to the future of our students, I make an old basketball analogy clear to them: ‘No more one and done.’”
