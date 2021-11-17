ALBANY – As the community continues to navigate through the challenging times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Phoebe Putney Health System is teaming up with other local organizations to ensure citizens have access to healthy food this Thanksgiving.
Sherwood Baptist Church will hold a food distribution event Saturday from 8-10 a.m. at the Sherwood Hope Center, located at 925 Pine Ave. in Albany.
“The health of our community is very important,” Ken Bevel, the pastor for local missions and connections at Sherwood Baptist Church, said in a news release. “It is our desire to serve the community, provide to others and help ensure families have a good Thanksgiving.”
Each food box will include sweet potatoes, greens, frozen meat and bread products. The food is being donated by Feeding the Valley Albany and by Flint River Fresh through Dougherty Fresh, a partnership between Dougherty County, Flint River Fresh and the University of Georgia Extension Service. While registration is not required, recipients will be asked to show identification.
“At Flint River Fresh, we are committed to helping our neighbors in need and ensuring they have access to fresh, healthy foods,” Flint River Fresh officials said. “Thanksgiving is about giving and looking out for one another, so (we’re) happy to be a part of this community initiative and helping our neighbors during the holidays.”
Food insecurity is known to impact health, including putting individuals at greater risk for developing chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease. Phoebe officials say they are proud to work with Flint River Fresh and other community partners on outreach efforts to make healthy foods available, which will help improve the health and wellness of southwest Georgians.
