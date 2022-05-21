ALBANY -- It was a relatively short march from the eastern end of the Albany Civic Center to seats set up in front of a stage at the west end of the facility.
But for some 730 graduates of the Dougherty County School System's three public high schools, that march consumed 12 or more years of their lives.
Two hundred seventy-five Dougherty High School graduates received their diplomas at the Civic Center Friday evening; 230 Westover High grads followed suit Saturday morning, and 225 Monroe High School grads closed out commencement exercises Saturday afternoon.
For Dougherty High’s 275 graduates, the next chapter in their lives is beginning after a Friday evening graduation ceremony, so it was fitting that valedictorian Zion Heard themed her speech on books.
“The way I start each day is to (think) of a book, with a beginning, a middle and an end,” she said during her speech at the commencement ceremony held in the Albany Civic Center. “We are still learning. We started at the bottom, but we still have so much farther to go.
“I would love to one day read your stories, but please make your story worthwhile. You helped me write my story. Class of 2022, pick up your pens and continue writing.”
The valedictorian for the Class of 2022 also thanked her mother, classmates and peers for her success.
“Natalie Knox, her love has made it possible for me to continue my story,” Heard said. “You may not know it, but your actions have encouraged me to go farther than I ever imagined."
In his address to the class, school Principal Eddie Johnson noted that resilience was a good description of the experience of the class.
“2020 was the year of isolation; 2021 was the year of vaccination; 2022 is the year of fear of virus variants,” he said. "These virus variants are like the challenges you are going to face in the future. My challenge today is for you to overcome variants ... what problems, what setbacks you may face in the future.”
Deanna Cunningham, one of two Westover grads selected to speak during commencement, encouraged her classmates to find their own way as they leave Westover for college, jobs and life as adults.
"Never let anyone tell you there's only one way to do a task," Cunningham said. "Go from here today and be yourself; find your own personal path to success."
Noting the obstacles -- including the death of a classmate, the COVID pandemic that pushed the Class of '22 to distance learning for much of their high school careers and other obstacles -- Khalil Jackson told the graduates they had already proved themselves capable of overcoming obstacles.
"When you face tests and trials, and people tell you that you can't do something, show them you can," Jackson said. "That's what you've done in your four years at Westover."
Westover Principal William Chunn, who is in his 36th year as an educator, praised the Class of '22 for its adaptability.
"These are definitely good kids," Chunn said of the graduates. "They had to make a lot of adjustments in their four years of high school, but they did what they had to do. I'm so glad that they're getting to march today, that they were able to finish up their high school days in class. Kids need to be in school."
As Monroe's Class of '22 looked on, Valedictorian Kenyari Sawyer extolled her fellow graduates to use the adversity they endured during their four years of high school to do great things as they moved on to the next phases of their lives. She said "setbacks" like the COVID-19 pandemic worked in the graduates' favor.
"The setback (of the pandemic) was a set-up for a successful senior year," Sawyer said.
