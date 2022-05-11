ALBANY – Southwest Georgia Public Health will host several WIC Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program events across the region this summer. Each farmer’s market will offer fresh fruits and vegetables to WIC participants.
Participants must bring their WIC ID card to take advantage of the markets. Fresh produce also can be purchased by community members who do not participate in WIC. Supplies are limited, so visitors are encouraged to arrive early.
Georgia Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program opportunities:
-- Lee County Health Department: May 16-19, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 112 Park St., Leesburg;
-- Dougherty County Health Department: May, 23-27, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1710 S. Slappey Blvd., Albany;
-- Grady County Health Department: June 7-9, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1030 Fourth St. Southeast, Cairo;
-- Early County Health Department: June 21-23, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 618 S. Flowers Drive, Blakely.
The Office of Nutrition Services provides nutrition education, high-risk nutritional counseling, lactation counseling, and supplemental foods. The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program serves women who are pregnant, non-lactating up to six months post-partum lactating up to 12 months post-partum, and infants and children up to 5 years of age who are at nutritional risk.
