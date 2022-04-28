BAINBRIDGE — Southwest Georgia Farm Credit began its Fresh from the Farm mini-grant program 10 years ago with the goal of recognizing regional producers and their contributions to our healthier lifestyles.
Over the last decade, the association has delivered $50,000 in grants to local produce markets and roadside stands. This year’s grant recipients have been selected and include Bell’s Vegetables in Preston, Blackbird Farm in Buena Vista, Carter’s Farm Fresh in Smithville, Cornwell Blueberry Farm in Americus, Friday Free Produce in Bainbridge, Graca Farms in Americus, Johnson’s Produce in Donalsonville, KGD Produce in Bainbridge, Mark’s Melon Patch in Dawson, Randolph Collective in Cuthbert, Sprout Up Market in Albany and Thorn’s Patch in Pelham.
The Fresh from the Farm initiative gives grants each year to farmers who grow for or own qualifying produce stands. The program provides cash for grant recipients to enhance their operations or marketing and promotions, like buying ads or developing a website and social media presence. Grant winners also receive reusable shopping bags to give to customers. Southwest Georgia Farm Credit is committed to helping young, beginning, and small-scale producers by providing grants, outreach, training, and education in order to help the next generation of farmers grow their farm businesses.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing.
