ALBANY – Summer semester enrollment at Albany State University grew by 4.6 percent from last year, with numbers increasing to 2,590 compared to 2,475 in summer 2018, officials at the university announced in a news release.
ASU has the second-highest summer enrollment growth among University System of Georgia comprehensive universities.
“The increase in summer enrollment is a reflection of the commitment of our university faculty and staff members. Everyone worked diligently to share the benefits of the institution,” Albany State President Marion Fedrick said. “ASU faculty were more involved with activities inside and outside of the classroom; the volume and quality of student programming greatly increased; communication to our students improved, and the list goes on. We are supporting our students in ways that they have not experienced before at ASU.”
Some students elect to take summer courses because of the opportunity to complete courses in advance and focus on a smaller course load. Year-Round Pell allows eligible students to use Pell Grant funds during fall, spring and summer semesters.
“We continue to see an increase in summer enrollment since Year-Round Pell Grants have been restored,” said Kenyatta Johnson, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success. “With access to the full grant amount available during the summer semester, students are able to progress more quickly toward the attainment of their degree and decrease their amount of loan debt.”
Classes at ASU begin on Aug. 19 for the fall semester. More than 6,200 students have currently registered, and more are expected to register in the coming weeks