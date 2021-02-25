MACON – A convicted felon, caught in illegal possession of a firearm, has pleaded guilty to his crime in federal court, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary said in a news release.
Shakqylion Coxton, 26, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Coxton is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for May 19. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Convicted felons, especially those with violent criminal histories, who illegally possess firearms will face federal prosecution and the possibility of a lengthy federal prison sentence without parole,” Leary said. “I want to thank the Georgia State Patrol, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and ATF for their combined efforts investigating this case.”
Coxton was pulled over by a Georgia State Patrol trooper for a traffic violation in Macon at 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2020. When the trooper approached the defendant’s vehicle to obtain his driver’s license and vehicle information, he observed a revolver in plain view on the passenger seat next to Coxton, which later was found to be a loaded .38 Special. The defendant was previously convicted of robbery by force, a felony, in the Superior Court of Bibb County on July 11, 2011. Coxton admits he knew it was illegal for him to possess a firearm because he is a convicted felon.
The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
The case was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Howard prosecuted the case for the Government.
