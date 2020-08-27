What do preachers and politicians mean when they urge us to act according to the better angels of our nature?
Which angels are they referencing? I have nothing against better angels, but are my better angels better than your better angels? Or could your worse angels maybe be better, relatively speaking, than my better angels?
Who are these guys? Are we talking about “real” angels or is this a metaphorical expression? And if I did appeal to them, what kind of entreaty would I be making?
Is this “better angel” talk another way of describing human nature with the added advantage of throwing in a religious expression, or is this an appeal to real angels? And while we’re on the subject, since all three Abrahamic religions believe in angels, is there a hierarchy amongst Muslim, Jewish and Christian angels?
If you trace this expression back through history, you’ll eventually get back to President Abraham Lincoln, an eloquent man never troubled by institutional religion but nevertheless deeply spiritual. Although Lincoln didn’t create this term, his usage of it is pretty well-known. In his 1861 inaugural address he invoked the “better angels” of this nation to keep the South from seceding. Although the better angels eventually prevailed four bloody years later, Lincoln was hoping they might have made an appearance much sooner.
Not to get too pedantic on this whole question, but would, for instance, the average pharmacist have better better angels than the average bank robber? Are some better angels better better angels? And is it possible that some people have best angels instead of better ones? Why settle for the comparative when one could call on the superlative?
I’m not going to get into politics here because mixing politics and religion is always dangerous. But my guess is that there is some disagreement over whose better angels — President Trump’s or Vice President Biden’s — are superior. I’ll add that the Better Angel Society (there are four different nonprofits with this name) is probably trying to figure out how they can encourage Trump’s better angels and Biden’s better angels to make peace with each other over these next 70 days. For that matter, maybe a better angel caucus could repair most of the things that need healing in our nation these days.
In the troubled state of our nation and world, I confess I’d probably settle for even a mediocre angel. A well-meaning bumbler like the angel Clarence, for instance, in Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” couldn’t hurt.
I noticed that one of the nonprofits referenced above recently has changed its name to “Braver Angels.” Yes, courage is called for these days, but then again, I never heard of a timid angel. Aren’t angels brave by their very nature? Or has today’s climate made fools rush in where angels fear to tread?
This is a far deeper subject than I’ll resolve; better, perhaps, to ponder it with a Better Angel beer. Doing so, however, would signify to some that a person had surrendered to the Worse Angel.
