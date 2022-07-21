Dangerously high temperatures will last through the weekend with millions of Americans set to experience triple-digit heat

A construction worker drinks water in temperatures that have reached well above triple digits in Palm Springs, California, on June 20. More than 85% of Americans are bracing for temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit through the weekend.

 David Swanson/Reuters

More than 85% of Americans are bracing for temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit through the weekend, with millions in the south-central US expected to experience readings in the triple digits.

More than 100 million people are under various heat alerts Thursday in more than two dozen states from parts of the American West to New England, a suffocating cocoon that experts believe will become increasingly common due to the effects of climate change.

CNN's Jason Hanna, Christina Maxouris, Mike Saenz, Dave Alsup, Robert Shackelford and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.

