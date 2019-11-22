Pelham senior Darrell Starling has been selected as the Player of the Year for Region 1-A and Mitchell County head coach Deshon Brock was named Coach of the Year Thursday after a meeting with region officials. The Region 1-A selections were dominated by three teams – Pelham, Mitchell County and Terrell County.
Starling, a defensive back and running back who is committed to Troy University, has scored 13 touchdowns this season, seven as a running back, three as a wide receiver, one on a fumble recovery, one on an interception return and one on a kickoff return. He has rushed for 533 yards on 44 carries for an average of 12.1 yards per carry.
“This is well-deserved,” said Pelham head coach Dondrial Pinkins. “Darrell has been an awesome player blessed with tremendous talent. The ability he has to play multiple positions has allowed him to be a break glass in case of an emergency for us,” the coach said. “One of the keys to our success this year has definitely been the capability of using him as quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, free safety, corner and as a returner for special teams.”
As head coach of the Mitchell County Eagles, Brock has led his team to the Region 1-A championship and a 9-1 record. The Eagles were perfect in region play, going 9-0.
The Region 1-A awards and teams are:
Player of The Year: Darrell Starling – Pelham
Defense Player of the Year :Anshawn Harris - Terrell County High School
Offensive Player of Player of the Year: Quentavious Hunter - Mitchell County
Athlete of the Year: James Thomas – Mitchell County
Coach of the Year: Deshon Brock – Mitchell County
Defensive 1st Team
Dline
Cameron Crankfield – Miller County
Davion Rhodes – Pelham
Lance Robinson – Mitchell County
Christopher Polite – Terrell County
Dallas Washington – Pelham
DB’s
Kentrel Williams – Mitchell County
Xavier Williams – Mitchell County
Kendrick Patterson – Pelham High School
Brian Williams – Miller County
Demarion Lattimore – Terrell County
LB’s
Zaquavious Robinson – Mitchell County
Jalen Clayton - Mitchell County
A.P. Parker - Pelham High School
Quintavious Huckaby – Terrell County
Jadon Cooper Miller County
Defensive 2nd Team
Dline
Hector Rios – Mitchell County
Dendrick Reynolds – Seminole County
Lee Martin - Seminole County
Michael Graddy – Randolph Clay
Hayden Hatcher – Baconton Charter
LB’s
T.J. Smith – Randolph Clay
Elijah Williams – Miller County
Reggie Walker – Pelham High School
Zavion Freeman – Baconton Charter
Frank Vawn – Baconton Charter
DB
Jermaine Johnson – Pelham High School
Tyree Rainey – Seminole County High School
Earl Waters – Mitchell County
Jamarcus Allen – Terrell County
Caleb Jones – Baconton Charter High School
1st Team All Region
Athlete
Jamarkis Allen – Terrell County
Quaterback
Kendrick Patterson – Pelham High School
Malik King – Stewart County
Tightend
Cameron Crankfield – Miller County
Wide Reciever
Reggie Walker – Pelham High School
Kentrel Williams – Mitchell County
Myron Carthen - Mitchell County
Cameron Bailey – Pelham County
Running back
DeShaun Sherman – Mitchell County
Jamarkis Allen – Terrell County
J.J. Wade – Calhoun County
Offensiveline
Douglas Roney – Miller County
Jayden Parker – Pelham High School
Lance Robinson – Mitchell County
Dallas Washington – Pelham High
Tyrone Starling – Terrell County
Jalen Clayton – Mitchell County
2nd Team All Region
Athlete – Tyquan Johnson – Randolph Clay
Quaterback
Demarion Lattimore – Terrell County
Brantley Shiver – Pelham
Tight End
Davion Rhodes – Pelham
Wide Reciever
Willie Williams – Mitchell County
Rodney Jones – Mitchell County
Malcom Jones – Mitchell County
Reco Simmons – Terrell County
Running back
Markel Shannon – Mitchell County
Caleb Jones – Baconton Charter
Jamarquis Ross – Pelham High School
Offensive Line
Hector Rios – Mitchell County
Mikah Martin – Pelham
Tarris Bivens – Randolph Clay
Turner Fanmeter – Baconton Charter
Jackson Bostic – Baconton Charter
Mark Prince – Chatt. Co.
Team Special Teams
Punter
1st Team
Jackson Bostic – Baconton Charter
2nd Team
Doug Charles – Pelham
Returner
Willie Williams – Mitchell County
Kicker
1st Team
Yahir Rios – Pelham
2nd Team
Kendrick Patterson
Long Snapper
1st Team
Brantley Shiver
2nd Team
Quantavious Hunter – Mitchell County