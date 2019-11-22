Starling 5-Recovered.jpg

Pelham senior Darrell Starling has been selected at Region 1-A Player of Year by the coaches of Region 1-A.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

Pelham senior Darrell Starling has been selected as the Player of the Year for Region 1-A and Mitchell County head coach Deshon Brock was named Coach of the Year Thursday after a meeting with region officials. The Region 1-A selections were dominated by three teams – Pelham, Mitchell County and Terrell County.

Starling, a defensive back and running back who is committed to Troy University, has scored 13 touchdowns this season, seven as a running back, three as a wide receiver, one on a fumble recovery, one on an interception return and one on a kickoff return. He has rushed for 533 yards on 44 carries for an average of 12.1 yards per carry.

“This is well-deserved,” said Pelham head coach Dondrial Pinkins. “Darrell has been an awesome player blessed with tremendous talent. The ability he has to play multiple positions has allowed him to be a break glass in case of an emergency for us,” the coach said. “One of the keys to our success this year has definitely been the capability of using him as quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, free safety, corner and as a returner for special teams.”

As head coach of the Mitchell County Eagles, Brock has led his team to the Region 1-A championship and a 9-1 record. The Eagles were perfect in region play, going 9-0.

The Region 1-A awards and teams are:

Player of The Year: Darrell Starling – Pelham

Defense Player of the Year :Anshawn Harris - Terrell County High School

Offensive Player of Player of the Year: Quentavious Hunter - Mitchell County

Athlete of the Year: James Thomas – Mitchell County

Coach of the Year: Deshon Brock – Mitchell County

Defensive 1st Team

Dline

Cameron Crankfield – Miller County

Davion Rhodes – Pelham

Lance Robinson – Mitchell County

Christopher Polite – Terrell County

Dallas Washington – Pelham

DB’s

Kentrel Williams – Mitchell County

Xavier Williams – Mitchell County

Kendrick Patterson – Pelham High School

Brian Williams – Miller County

Demarion Lattimore – Terrell County

LB’s

Zaquavious Robinson – Mitchell County

Jalen Clayton - Mitchell County

A.P. Parker - Pelham High School

Quintavious Huckaby – Terrell County

Jadon Cooper Miller County

Defensive 2nd Team

Dline

Hector Rios – Mitchell County

Dendrick Reynolds – Seminole County

Lee Martin - Seminole County

Michael Graddy – Randolph Clay

Hayden Hatcher – Baconton Charter

LB’s

T.J. Smith – Randolph Clay

Elijah Williams – Miller County

Reggie Walker – Pelham High School

Zavion Freeman – Baconton Charter

Frank Vawn – Baconton Charter

DB

Jermaine Johnson – Pelham High School

Tyree Rainey – Seminole County High School

Earl Waters – Mitchell County

Jamarcus Allen – Terrell County

Caleb Jones – Baconton Charter High School

1st Team All Region

Athlete

Jamarkis Allen – Terrell County

Quaterback

Kendrick Patterson – Pelham High School

Malik King – Stewart County

Tightend

Cameron Crankfield – Miller County

Wide Reciever

Reggie Walker – Pelham High School

Kentrel Williams – Mitchell County

Myron Carthen - Mitchell County

Cameron Bailey – Pelham County

Running back

DeShaun Sherman – Mitchell County

Jamarkis Allen – Terrell County

J.J. Wade – Calhoun County

Offensiveline

Douglas Roney – Miller County

Jayden Parker – Pelham High School

Lance Robinson – Mitchell County

Dallas Washington – Pelham High

Tyrone Starling – Terrell County

Jalen Clayton – Mitchell County

2nd Team All Region

Athlete – Tyquan Johnson – Randolph Clay

Quaterback

Demarion Lattimore – Terrell County

Brantley Shiver – Pelham

Tight End

Davion Rhodes – Pelham

Wide Reciever

Willie Williams – Mitchell County

Rodney Jones – Mitchell County

Malcom Jones – Mitchell County

Reco Simmons – Terrell County

Running back

Markel Shannon – Mitchell County

Caleb Jones – Baconton Charter

Jamarquis Ross – Pelham High School

Offensive Line

Hector Rios – Mitchell County

Mikah Martin – Pelham

Tarris Bivens – Randolph Clay

Turner Fanmeter – Baconton Charter

Jackson Bostic – Baconton Charter

Mark Prince – Chatt. Co.

Team Special Teams

Punter

1st Team

Jackson Bostic – Baconton Charter

2nd Team

Doug Charles – Pelham

Returner

Willie Williams – Mitchell County

Kicker

1st Team

Yahir Rios – Pelham

2nd Team

Kendrick Patterson

Long Snapper

1st Team

Brantley Shiver

2nd Team

Quantavious Hunter – Mitchell County

