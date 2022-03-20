date Mar 20, 2022 Mar 20, 2022 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1788, a fire destroyed most of the city of New Orleans.In 1963, the federal penitentiary on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay was closed.In 1980, President Jimmy Carter announced that the United States would boycott the Moscow Olympic Games. In 2006, the social media site Twitter was founded.In 2011, a team of 30 surgeons and other physicians at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston completed the first full face transplant in the United States. TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Benito Juarez (1806-1872), Mexican president; Florenz Ziegfeld (1867-1932), theater producer; Phyllis McGinley (1905-1978), author; Walter Lincoln Hawkins (1911-1992), scientist/inventor; Solomon Burke (1940-2010), singer-songwriter; Timothy Dalton (1946- ), actor; Gary Oldman (1958- ), actor; Ayrton Senna (1960-1994), race car driver; Matthew Broderick (1962- ), actor; Rosie O’Donnell (1962- ), actress/talk show host; Ronaldinho (1980- ), soccer player; Adrian Peterson (1985- ), football player; Scott Eastwood (1986- ), actor.TODAY’S FACT: Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones completed the first nonstop hot air balloon flight around the world on this day in 1999.TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1989, an investigative report by Sports Illustrated revealed evidence that Major League Baseball player-manager Pete Rose had illegally gambled on baseball games.TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (March 18) and last quarter moon (March 24). Tags Pete Rose Major League Baseball Sport Internet Show Player-manager Balloon Walter Lincoln Hawkins Solomon Burke Trending Videos Follow all the latest coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Albany and around the world at albanyherald.com/coronavirus. Latest News 'Reassuring' data suggests Johnson & Johnson vaccine may still have a role to play against Covid-19 date Bridge astro Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles'I'm a white civil rights activist': Former KKK leader running for office in North GeorgiaHow to watch Volodymyr Zelensky's virtual address to CongressBusy afternoon for Albany police officersFormer Mitchell-Baker star Al Pinkins named interim head basketball coach at FloridaAfter 549 days in 9 hospitals and facilities with Covid-19, this man is finally homeFour injured in four-vehicle Expressway accident in AlbanyTemporary state gasoline tax suspension gains final passageA 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says, but the company is working on a shot to handle all variantsFormer UGA football player arrested for murder of RaceTrac clerk in Oconee CountyDougherty sheriff seeks help in finding wanted person 