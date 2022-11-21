TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1497, explorer Vasco da Gama rounded Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as his successor.
In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigned.
In 2005, Angela Merkel took office as the first female chancellor of Germany.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: George Eliot (1819-1880), author; Charles de Gaulle (1890-1970), French president and general; Hoagy Carmichael (1899-1981), composer; Benjamin Britten (1913-1976), composer; Rodney Dangerfield (1921-2004), actor/comedian; Robert Vaughn (1932-2016), actor; Billie Jean King (1943- ), tennis player; Steven Van Zandt (1950- ), actor/musician; Jamie Lee Curtis (1958- ), actress; Boris Becker (1967- ), tennis player; Mark Ruffalo (1967- ), actor; Scarlett Johansson (1984- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: “Toy Story,” the first full-length film to be entirely computer-generated, was released on this day in 1995. The film earned $29.1 million in its opening weekend.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1986, Mike Tyson knocked out Trevor Berbick, becoming, at 20 years and five months of age, the youngest-ever heavyweight boxing champion.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It seems to me we can never give up longing and wishing while we are still alive. There are certain things we feel to be beautiful and good, and we must hunger for them.” — George Eliot
TODAY’S NUMBER: 12 — Grand Slam women’s singles titles won by Billie Jean King.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 16) and new moon (Nov. 23)
