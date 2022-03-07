datebook Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1782, Pennsylvania militiamen massacred 96 Christian Native Americans at the Moravian missionary village of Gnadenhutten, Ohio.In 1917, the so-called February Revolution in Russia began with food riots and strikes in Petrograd (St. Petersburg).In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious education in public schools was unconstitutional. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an “evil empire” during a speech in Orlando, Florida.In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. (1841-1935), Supreme Court justice/author; Kenneth Grahame (1859-1932), author; Alan Hale Jr. (1921-1990), actor; Cyd Charisse (1922-2008), actress/dancer; Lynn Redgrave (1943-2010), actress; Micky Dolenz (1945- ), singer/musician; Lester Holt (1959- ), journalist; Aidan Quinn (1959- ), actor; Kenny Smith (1965- ), basketball player/sportscaster; Freddie Prinze Jr. (1976- ), actor; James Van Der Beek (1977- ), actor.TODAY’S FACT: Around 3 million Americans (roughly 1% of the U.S. population) have Russian ancestry.TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1936, the first stock car race was held in Daytona Beach, Florida.TODAY’S NUMBER: 56.7 million -- estimated number of American children enrolled in K-12 grade public schools in the 2020-2021 school year.TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (March 2) and first quarter moon (March 10). +17 PHOTOS: Albany State Track and Field at the Tiger Relays in Savannah 