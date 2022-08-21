TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1851, the American yacht America won the first America’s Cup.
In 1864, the first Geneva Convention, which, among other protocols, established protections for those wounded and sick in active warfare, was signed by 12 European nations.
In 1902, the Cadillac Automobile Co. was founded.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act - a major welfare reform bill -- into law.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Claude Debussy (1862-1918), composer; George Herriman (1880-1944), cartoonist; Dorothy Parker (1893-1967), author; Leni Riefenstahl (1902-2003), film director/actress; John Lee Hooker (1917-2001), singer-songwriter/guitarist; Ray Bradbury (1920-2012), author; Norman Schwarzkopf (1934-2012), general; Valerie Harper (1939-2019), actress; Bill Parcells (1941- ), football coach; David Chase (1945- ), screenwriter/producer; Tori Amos (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Layne Staley (1967-2002), singer-songwriter; Kristen Wiig (1973- ), actress/comedian; James Corden (1978- ), TV personality.
TODAY’S FACT: The Comics Journal named George Herriman’s “Krazy Kat” the best American comic strip of the 20th century in 1999.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1989, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan struck out Rickey Henderson of the Oakland A’s, becoming the first major league pitcher to reach 5,000 strikeouts.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 18) and new moon (Aug. 27).
