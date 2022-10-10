TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1779, Polish nobleman Casimir Pulaski died from wounds he suffered while fighting for American independence in the Revolutionary War.
In 1890, the Daughters of the American Revolution formed.
In 1975, “Saturday Night Live” debuted on NBC.
In 2002, former president Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962), first lady/writer/diplomat; Elmore Leonard (1925-2013), novelist; Daryl Hall (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Steve Young (1961- ), football player; Joan Cusack (1962- ), actress; Artie Lange (1967- ), comedian; Jane Krakowski (1968- ), actress; Justin Lin (1971- ), film director; Emily Deschanel (1976- ), actress; Matt Bomer (1977- ), actor; Michelle Trachtenberg (1985- ), actress; Michelle Wie (1989- ), golfer; Cardi B (1992- ), rapper; T.J. Watt (1994- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1910, Theodore Roosevelt became the first president (he was a former president at the time) to fly in an airplane, at Kinloch Field in St. Louis. He rode as a passenger for a four-minute flight in a plane built by the Wright Brothers.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1890, John Owen ran the first recorded 100-yard dash that broke 10 seconds.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’” -- Eleanor Roosevelt
TODAY’S NUMBER: 17 -- age of Anthony Michael Hall when he was hired as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in 1985, making him the show’s youngest cast member ever.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 9) and last quarter moon (Oct. 17).
