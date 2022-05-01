...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern
Dougherty, northeastern Mitchell, northeastern Baker and southwestern
Worth Counties through 315 PM EDT...
At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Baconton, or 8 miles south of Putney, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Putney, Albany, Baconton, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics
Base, Sale City, Bridgeboro, Flint, Radium Springs, Red Store
Crossroads, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Pecan City, Red
Rock, Acree, Lester, Freeman, Crestwood and Williamsburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1536, King Henry VIII of England had Anne Boleyn, Queen of England, arrested and imprisoned on charges of high treason.
In 1611, the King James Bible was published in London.
In 1918, General Motors Corp. purchased Chevrolet Motor Co.
In 1945, tens of thousands of German troops in Berlin surrendered to the Soviet Union’s Red Army.
In 2007, the International Criminal Court issued the first two arrest warrants for individuals accused of war crimes in Darfur, Sudan.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lorenz Hart (1895-1943), lyricist; Benjamin Spock (1903-1998), author/physician; Engelbert Humperdinck (1936- ), singer; Larry Gatlin (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Christine Baranski (1952- ), actress; Donatella Versace (1955- ), fashion designer; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (1972- ), wrestler/actor; David Beckham (1975- ), soccer player; Lily Allen (1985- ), singer-songwriter; Kyle Busch (1985- ), race car driver; Paul George (1990- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: King James VI became king of Scotland after the death of his father, Lord Darnley, and the imprisonment of his mother, Mary, Queen of Scots, in 1567, when he was 13 months old.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1920, the Indianapolis ABCs defeated the Chicago American Giants, 4-2, in the first baseball game of the Negro National League.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “People enjoy being comfortable. But that’s not what life is about.” -- Paul George
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2,130 -- record-setting streak of consecutive games played by Lou Gehrig, “The Iron Horse” of the New York Yankees, which ended when he benched himself for poor play on this day in 1939. Cal Ripken Jr. surpassed Gehrig’s consecutive games record in 1995.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (April 30) and first quarter moon (May 8).
