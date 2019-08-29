Radium Springs 26 Merry Acres 0
Albany Middle 20 Worth Co. 0
Crisp Co. 38 Lee East 0
Lee West 26 Americus 14
STANDINGS
Team Wins Losses
Lee West 2 0
Albany 1 0
Ben Hill 1 0
Crisp 1 1
Lee East 1 1
Radium 1 1
Merry Acres 1 1
Americus 0 2
Worth 0 2
