The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights defense, led by senior point guard Emilee Foy, caused havoc in the first half Tuesday night to build a big lead, then held off a furious rally from the Tiftarea Lady Panthers to win 60-54 in Albany. The win improves the Lady Knights’ record to 17-3 overall and 5-0 in Region 3-AAA.
Foy and the Lady Knights met the Lady Panthers at half court and would either steal the ball or create a turnover to keep the Lady Panthers from even getting a chance to shoot. The Lady Knights got 11 first quarter points from Lila Lanier and nine second quarter points from Foy to build a 30-16 half time lead.
Deerfield-Windsor opened the second half hot as well, stretching that lead to 36-18 before the Lady Panthers got going, but once Tiftarea got going, they almost took over. The Lady Panthers forced numerous Deerfield-Windsor turnovers and trip after trip cut into that deficit. By the end of the third quarter Deerfield-Windsor held only a 42-37 lead and then in the fourth quarter the Lady Panthers closed the gap to just one point – 48-47 with four minutes left in the game.
The Lady Knights responded. Lanier took the ball to the basket for two points and Foy picked off a pass and raced to the basket. She was fouled as she tried to shoot and nailed both free throws to give the Lady Knights a five-point lead and Tiftarea never got that close again.
Lanier led all scorers with 24 points. Foy put in 15 and Caroline Speir added nine for the winners. The Lady Knights will host Valwood Friday night in Albany in another region matchup.
A photo gallery from the game will be on AlbanyHerald.com.
