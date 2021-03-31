Delta CEO and Georgia governor get heated in voter law square-off

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 71 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA HOLMES WALTON IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER CALHOUN CLAY DOUGHERTY EARLY MILLER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ALBANY, ALPINE HEIGHTS, ARGYLE, ARLINGTON, BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK, BARKER STORE, BELLVIEW, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY, BONIFAY, BOYKIN, CENTER RIDGE, CENTERVILLE, CLUSTER SPRINGS, COBB CROSSROADS, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL, COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTONWOOD, CUBA, DAYS CROSSROADS, DE FUNIAK SPRING AIRPORT, DE FUNIAK SPRINGS, DICKEY, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ENTERPRISE, EUCHEEANNA, FADETTE, FORT GAINES, GANER, GENEVA, GENEVA MUNICIPAL A/P, HACODA, HARTFORD, HAWKINSTOWN, HEADLAND, HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HOGGARD MILL, HOLMES COUNTY AIRPORT, IVEYS MILL, JONES CROSSING, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEONIA, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOGAN FIELD MUNICIPAL A/P, MAYHAW, MILFORD, MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, NEW HOPE, NEWTON, PECAN, PRETORIA, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICKS PLACE, SCREAMER, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, TURNER CITY, WALKER, AND WILLIAMSBURG.