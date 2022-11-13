Democratic Incumbent Steve Sisolak Campaigns For Governor In Las Vegas

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., walks offstage at the Día De Muertos Camino al Mictlan festival at Freedom Park during a campaign stop. Masto was declared the winner in the Nevada U.S. Senate race, assuring a Democratic majority in that chamber.

 Anna Moneymaker via Georgia Recorder

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win re-election, according to Associated Press projections, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.

After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto both were projected to win their races and return to Washington next year.

