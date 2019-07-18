Dentist creates Augmented-Reality toothbrush to help kids brush better

Click here for updates on this story
San Diego, CA (KGTV) -- A San Diego dentist is giving parents a new tool to win the battle over brushing.
Dr. Kami Hoss recently released a singing toothbrush that pairs with augmented reality technology.
"We gotta come up with brushes that are really fun and educate in a fun way," says Dr. Hoss.
The brush plays a song for two minutes, which is the amount of time dentists recommend for brushing teeth.
While the song plays, kids can use an app to watch augmented reality characters come to life on their phones.
The characters "pop out" of a sticker placed on the bathroom mirror and teach kids how to brush properly. Hoss says this is the first toothbrush to use AR.
"It's Pixar quality," says Dr. Hoss of the animation. "We spent years developing this to make sure it's beautiful."
According to the CDC, around 20% of kindergarteners have some form of tooth decay. Studies show that children brush their teeth 73% longer when listening to music.
The toothbrush also helps people know when it's time to buy a new one. If someone uses it to brush twice a day, the battery will die after three months. That's how often dentists say you should replace a brush.
Hoss sells the toothbrushes in his office and on Amazon.com .
