Despite Putin's claims, Ukraine peace talks look unlikely in near future

Vladimir Putin has made a point of suggesting he is open to peace talks despite evidence to the contrary.

 Contributor/Getty Images

As a year dominated by Russia's war on Ukraine draws to a close, Vladimir Putin has made a point of suggesting he is open to peace talks despite evidence to the contrary, with comments that have been roundly dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a ruse at a time when the prospect of negotiations in the near future appears extremely remote.

Days after saying he wanted an end to his war, the Russian President on Sunday repeated his claim that he was ready to "negotiate with everyone involved in this process about acceptable solutions," the state news agency TASS reported.

CNN's Josh Pennington, Hira Humayun, Xiaofei Xu

