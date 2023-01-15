YARBROUGH

Dick Yarbrough

The year was 1785. Thirteen states made up the Confederation Congress. Thomas Jefferson was appointed the U.S. Minister to France and John Adams, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. George Washington was puttering around on his estate at Mount Vernon after having dispatched the mighty Brits back across the pond where they belonged.

A year earlier, Lyman Hall, Georgia’s governor and one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, had persuaded the Georgia legislature to grant his request to establish a “college or seminary of learning.” The Georgia General Assembly approved Baldwin’s request on Jan. 27, 1785. Thus was born the University of Georgia, the oldest state-chartered university in the nation. This year marks the institution’s 238th birthday. Woof! Woof!

