ALBANY -- The coronavirus may have put a halt to many activities this spring, but it didn’t stop the Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County Education Foundation from awarding its annual scholarships to some outstanding area students.
The awards were announced in a small gathering on Monday that observed social restriction guidelines. While the recipients and a few Kiwanians gathered in person at Austin’s Firegrill, other club members logged in by phone or computer to view the occasion on Zoom.
This year six students were selected from among 19 applicants for the awards, which totaled $7,000. Foundation board members noted it was difficult selecting the recipients from a field that excelled in the stated criteria of academic excellence, extracurricular activities and community service.
The winners and scholarships presented included:
Sarah Marie Mullins, who earned the Gregory Neff Memorial Scholarship, a $2,000 award endowed by the Neff family especially for a student planning to attend the University of Georgia. Sarah is a graduate of Deerfield-Windsor School. At UGA she plans to major in criminal justice with a minor in political science and philosophy, with a future goal of law school and eventually becoming a prosecutor. Sarah said, “I have always had high respect for the judicial system in the United States. Now that I am finally at the stage in my life where I can actively affect change, I am looking to embody the same justice and order that I have always valued in our courts.”
Payton Garrett Chambless received the Larry Price Scholarship of $1,000. Payton graduated from the Southwest Georgia Homeschool Association and will go on to Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. His plans are to major in cinematography and eventually seek employment in the film industry while also working on his own independent projects. The scholarship is named in honor of long-time club member Larry Price.
Anna Catherine Ivey from Deerfield-Windsor was the recipient of the $1,000 Bob Pharis Scholarship. Pharis was a member and keyboardist for the club who left a bequest to the foundation upon his death some years ago. Anna has been accepted into Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, where she wants to purse a degree in exercise science, with a future goal of becoming an orthopedic physician assistant. Anna said, “I love helping and serving others. Throughout high school, I’ve had the opportunity and privilege to assist an athletic trainer for sports year-round. I’ve learned a lot about the medical field and how much I love serving.”
Preslie Myles Baer, a graduate of Southwest Georgia Homeschool, received a $1,000 Foundation Scholarship and will also attend Lee University in Tennessee. She will pursue a bachelor of arts degree in liberal studies. Preslie is undecided about what she would like to do but said she knows she wants to serve others, possibly using her love of arts in an art therapy capacity. She said, “By changing hearts, we can change actions and attitudes. I would like to be the person that instigates that positive change.”
Christopher Junewon Kim, a graduate of Lee County High School, was awarded a Foundation Scholarship of $1,000 to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. While his career is presently unclear, his current interest is pursuing a degree in a natural science. With a long-time interest in how nature works, Christopher said he would like to investigate plant biology. He added, “Scientific research has helped to dramatically change people’s lives, and a potential career objective is going into research to help add to that legacy.”
Lee County High graduate McKenzie Gail Fretwell accepted a $1,000 Foundation Scholarship and said she plans to attend the University of Georgia. She loves math and plans to major in finance, with a future objective of becoming a chief financial advisor/money manager for a company. She said, “Managing money is a huge stressor, and I would love a job that could help alleviate this stress for many people.”
