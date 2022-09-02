Dozens of artifacts seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office seized 27 artifacts from the Met using three search warrants.

Dozens of ancient artifacts investigators believe were looted have been seized from the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The office seized 27 artifacts from the Met using three search warrants. They will be repatriated to their countries of origin, a spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg told CNN.

