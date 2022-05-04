Editor's Note: First in a three-part series about the race for the Dougherty County Commission chairmanship.
ALBANY – Investing in housing, education and recreation are needed if the county is to reverse a trend of declining population, and those issues are among the top priorities for Dougherty County Commission chair candidate Lorenzo Heard.
Heard, minister at Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church in east Albany, is one of two candidates, along with former commission member Harry James, challenging Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, who is seeking a third term. All three are running as Democrats in the May 24 primary election.
“I am seeking the office because when I look at the county and the city, our numbers are declining,” Heard said. “They have steadily declined over the past 40-plus years. Over the eight years of the current leadership, they have been no better. I think we need to address the declining population.”
While they are losing people, Albany and Dougherty County remain work destinations for many working in public safety, medical fields and other professions, such as firefighters, the candidate said. He suggested an incentive program to encourage such professionals to live in Dougherty County and enlisting lenders to initiate rent-to-purchase plans to increase home ownership.
Those who commute live in other surrounding counties because they are looking to live in a place that does not have the blight that exists in Albany, Heard said.
“Without safe, affordable housing, we are going to continue declining, and that puts an additional burden on our taxpayers,” he said.
Recreation is another area where Heard said he believes the county is lagging, and improving recreational facilities will provide a place for young people to compete with their peers here and in other areas.
“There are a couple of facilities I went to as a kid,” he said. “Some of those facilities were not acceptable when I was a boy and are not adequate now.
“I want to work for better facilities. Not only can youth have the facilities where they will play and be proud, we will bring in children from other counties to compete.”
After-school programs that teach citizenship and manners also should be offered to students, the candidate said. In addition to better facilities, he said he would like to have youth leagues formed in physical activities, whether it’s basketball or swimming or track and field, as other communities have done successfully.
Another big need Heard said he sees in Dougherty County is addressing poverty by bringing entities, including the Dougherty County School System, Albany State University and Albany Technical College, together to address the issue.
“We’ve gotten poorer and poorer and poorer,” Heard said. “You’ve got a crowd that sometimes makes $18,000, $20,000 a year, just at the poverty line, just enough to pay the rent and utility bill.
“What if the county, school board, Albany State, Albany Tech created a program for adults to go back to school and move from making poverty level (incomes)?”
A program would need to include elements like scholarships, evening classes and tutoring to reach and assist those who need it, the candidate said.
“When you’re at the poverty level, it’s hard to be creative, to figure out how you can improve yourself, how you can go to college,” he said. “(With a program) you can get your degree, perfect your skills, get your certificate. You can double your income potential.
“There are other concerns that I have about our city, our county, and I don’t think current leadership is addressing that. They’re not addressing poverty. If we keep going in the direction we’re going in, we’re going to be a very poor county."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.