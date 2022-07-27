Astley celebrates ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ turning 35
Thirty-five years ago Wednesday, the journey began that has blessed us with one of the best things the internet ever birthed.
Rick Astley’s song “Never Gonna Give You Up” was released on this day in 1987 and led to the now famous “Rickrolling” phenomenon, an internet bait-and-switch using disguised hyperlinks to Astley’s video for the song.
“Never Gonna Give You Up” was the lead single from Astley’s debut full-length album, “Whenever You Need Somebody.”
The song quickly become a worldwide hit, charting at No.1 in 25 different countries, including the United States.
In the UK, the song topped the charts for five weeks and was the highest-selling single of 1987 there.
“Never Gonna Give You Up” has just been certified five-times platinum in the United States by the RIAA.
To celebrate that and the anniversary, fans can this week participate in a Spotify Canvas Competition in which they are invited to film a video of themselves dancing like Astley to potentially be used as the visualizer canvas for the song while streaming it on Spotify.
Shawn Mendes cancelS tour citing mental health issues
Pop singer Shawn Mendes has canceled the rest of his tour, weeks after he postponed concert dates to tend to his mental health.
The Grammy nominee “wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on (him)” and decided to cancel the tour after consulting with “an incredible group of health professionals,” he told fans in a statement shared to his social media accounts.
“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he said. “It has become more clear that I need to take the time.”
Hawke says daughter provided inspiration for latest project
A father-daughter heart-to-heart — or, in this case, Hawke-to-Hawke — helped Ethan Hawke while he was working on his latest project.
In a recent interview with CNN’s “New Day,” Hawke told Brianna Keilar and John Berman that his daughter Maya, an actress on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” provided inspiration when he needed it most amid production on “The Last Movie Stars,” which tells the love story and careers of actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman.
“This was my pandemic project. I was stuck by myself trying to make sense out of this huge life,” he explained. “I was trying to make sense out of it so all the people closest to me — my children, my wife — never heard me shut up about it. And then I realized in zooming with my daughter that...in every relationship there isn’t this one person and one person.
There’s this shared space that is the two people together.”
That conversation and epiphany helped guide Hawke’s scope for the six-part documentary, which was produced by CNN Films and is streaming now on HBO Max (which like CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery).
It was directed by Hawke and features narration by George Clooney, Laura Linney and others.
The 51-year-old is no stranger to stepping behind the camera, having directed 2018’s “Blaze,” but has been open about the possibility of winding down his acting days, declaring in one interview that he felt like he was entering his “last act” in movies.
“Well, don’t worry, it’s going to be a long act,” he said, clarifying his comments. “I highly recommend you get your coffee. I’m not going anywhere.”
Mendes performed a number of shows already, appearing in Sacramento, California, as well as cities around Canada. But after the initial run of shows, Mendes told fans earlier this month in a now-deleted post that he was taking time off from tour to address mental health concerns.
The Canadian-born performer has been transparent with fans about his health challenges. In April, he tweeted a screenshot of an iPhone Note he’d written that said he often “feels like he’s either flying or drowning.”
“sometimes i really don’t care what people think and i feel free,” he wrote. “most of the time its a struggle tho [sic].”
Mendes announced his breakup from singer and “Señorita” duet partner Camila Cabello in November. A few months after their breakup, Mendes told SiriusXM’s “Morning Mashup” that he was “giving (himself) a lot of grace” to heal from the separation. He also told Instagram followers in March that he was feeling alone after their split.
“Who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m, like, fking on the edge?” he said♦ in a video posted on Instagram. “Now I feel like finally, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that.”
