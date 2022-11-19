Roker recovering after being TREATED for blood clots
Al Roker has revealed he has been recently hospitalized and receiving treatment for blood clots.
The “Today” weatherman has been absent from the show for two weeks and talked about his condition on Instagram, writing, “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been.”
“Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” he wrote. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he added.
Roker signed off with, “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”
Theron GETTING backlash after saying Afrikaans, is dying outOscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is “a dying language.”
The “Monster” and “Tully” star made the comments on Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out.
Theron, 47, who revealed she only learned to speak English fluently when she moved to the United States at 19, said there’s “about 44 people still speaking” Afrikaans.
“It’s definitely a dying language, it’s not a very helpful language,” she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.
Theron’s remarks soon sparked a social media debate in South Africa. While some branded her ill-informed, others agreed that Afrikaans was a “dead language.”
One Twitter user said: “This statement was made by Charlize Theron to appease Hollywood. I do not concur with her. As with all other languages, the Afrikaans language must be preserved.”
Adele feeling nerves as she readies for her Las Vegas debut
After initially postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele is ready to take the stage in Las Vegas.
The Grammy winner took to Instagram to share that she’s “incredibly nervous” ahead of her Friday debut.
“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!? I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x,” she wrote in the caption.
— From wire reports
Adele’s residency comes after a long wait for her fans. The series of shows were postponed last January and then eventually rescheduled. Some ticket holders learned of the postponement the day before her first show had been set.
Adele shared a tearful video on Instagram at the time in which she explained complications she and her crew encountered preparing for the residency.
“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said. “Half my crew, half my team is down with Covid. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted.”
Her shows will now run from November 18 to March 23.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.